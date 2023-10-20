Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

ST stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

