Todd Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.3789 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.