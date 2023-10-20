Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,080 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,797 call options.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 644,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

