Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,960 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 142% compared to the average volume of 1,221 put options.

Insider Activity

In other Prospect Capital news, CEO John F. Barry bought 16,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,954.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,752,728 shares in the company, valued at $435,788,840.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $60,859,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 783,914 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,648,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 954,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.43 million. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -184.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

