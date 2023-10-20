Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 24th. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

Insider Activity at Travelzoo

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,337,129 shares in the company, valued at $57,082,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,598 shares of company stock worth $3,432,454. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.