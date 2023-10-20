TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

THS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.47. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 368.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 63.9% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

