Tri City Bankshares Co. (TRCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

TRCY stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Tri City Bankshares has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $16.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

