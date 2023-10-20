TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

TriMas has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TriMas to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.71. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $31.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $662,131.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $150,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $733,190.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TriMas by 38.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TriMas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TriMas by 163.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

