Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given New $57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.38.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.53 on Monday. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

