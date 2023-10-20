Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 965,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,215,187 shares.The stock last traded at $50.57 and had previously closed at $50.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.08 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $54,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock worth $528,745. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

