Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Gap Up to $57.05

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.05, but opened at $60.35. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 16,571 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Triumph Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $102.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.76 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,266,886.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More

