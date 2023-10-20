Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 874.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 122.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.