Truist Financial Corp Has $2.75 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.83% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,750,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,820. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $440.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $365.10 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

