Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

