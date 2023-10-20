TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TTEC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

TTEC Trading Down 2.2 %

TTEC opened at $22.12 on Monday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $600.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.26 million. Analysts predict that TTEC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,914,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TTEC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,191 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in TTEC by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 715,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

