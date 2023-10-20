UBS Group Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $72.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

