UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $26.97.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 68.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in UBS Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,298,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,225,735,000 after buying an additional 6,277,444 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,715,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $923,074,000 after buying an additional 294,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,879,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582,094 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

