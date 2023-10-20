UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 40,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $620,800.00.

UiPath Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PATH opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -50.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of UiPath by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,110 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of UiPath by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

