Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Lessened by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA opened at $372.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.67. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.84 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

