Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC cut Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

