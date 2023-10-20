UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Gap Down to $163.68

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $163.68, but opened at $155.49. UniFirst shares last traded at $159.14, with a volume of 2,404 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

UniFirst Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

