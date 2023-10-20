Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

UNB stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.80. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Institutional Trading of Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

