Union Pacific’s (UNP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $254.00 price objective on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

UNP stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.50. 1,072,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,321. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

