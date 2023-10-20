United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

