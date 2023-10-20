United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) versus Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Financial Survey

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) and Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and Verus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.08% 7.49% 1.76% Verus International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Natural Foods and Verus International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 7 0 0 2.00 Verus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

United Natural Foods currently has a consensus target price of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.63%.

88.9% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Verus International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of United Natural Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Verus International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and Verus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $30.27 billion 0.03 $24.00 million $0.35 43.89 Verus International N/A N/A N/A ($1.25) N/A

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Verus International. Verus International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Verus International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the supply of consumer food products. The company was formerly known as RealBiz Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to Verus International, Inc. in October 2018. Verus International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

