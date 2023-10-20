United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Increased by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 4.8% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,772. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $452.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.05 and a fifty-two week high of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

