United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.15% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 28,950.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 0.9 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.76. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.90 and a 52-week high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total transaction of $106,977.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,917.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total transaction of $1,020,130.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

