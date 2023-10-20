United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Barclays cut United Utilities Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.83) in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,016.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.16 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

