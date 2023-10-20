UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,507 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $529.50 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $490.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

