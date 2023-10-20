USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVEM opened at $51.99 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

