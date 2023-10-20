USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

