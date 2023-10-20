USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11,064.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

