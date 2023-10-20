USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,294 Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $372,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NURE stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.47. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

