Valence8 US LP Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Valence8 US LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $11,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $923,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,856,000 after purchasing an additional 105,158 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 154,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,985 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EWJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.56. 453,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.