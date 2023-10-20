Valero Energy (VLO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO):

10/9/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $141.00.

10/6/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $164.00 to $156.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $174.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $168.00 to $171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $144.00.

9/20/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $164.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $152.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $162.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $113.00 to $128.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $131.80. 655,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

