VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $74.53

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.53 and last traded at $74.53, with a volume of 19949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $980.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,216,000. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 192,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

