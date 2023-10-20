VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after purchasing an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.66. 1,625,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,592,502. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

