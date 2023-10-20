Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

VCR stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,805. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.