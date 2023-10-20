Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.48% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $100,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,271.4% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $178.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

