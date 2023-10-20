Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. 23,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,839. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.62. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.