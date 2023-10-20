Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

VEU traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,359. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

