Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 8.8% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,137. The company has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

