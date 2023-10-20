Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.02. 1,553,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

