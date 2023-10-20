Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. 2,701,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965,799. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

