Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,758,000 after purchasing an additional 139,421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,788,000 after buying an additional 766,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after buying an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,249,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,708,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $64.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

