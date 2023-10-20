Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Boosted by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 2.0% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $232.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $225.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

