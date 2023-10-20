Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $68.47

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.47 and last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 1022233 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
