Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 1.4% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $165.72. 13,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,316. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $153.53 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.06.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

