Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,807. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average is $213.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

