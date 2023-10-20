Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
VOT traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $189.67. 14,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,258. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $168.00 and a 52-week high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
